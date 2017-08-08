Healthy Apple Crisp

There's nothing like this old-fashioned apple dessert recipe to top off a good dinner. It's low in calories and can be made even lower if prepared with sugar substitute.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated January 2023

20 mins
50 mins
8

  • For filling: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large bowl combine apples, 2 tablespoons sugar or sugar substitute, lemon juice, and 1/2 teaspoon of the apple pie spice. Transfer apple mixture to a 2-quart square baking dish.

  • For topping: In medium bowl, combine oats, 1/4 cup sugar or sugar substitute, flour, and 1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle topping over filling.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until apple is tender and topping is golden brown. Serve warm. If desired, top with whipped topping.

Choose from Splenda(R) Granular, Equal(R) Spoonful or packets, or Sweet 'N Low(R) bulk or packets. Follow package directions to use product amount that's equivalent to 2 tablespoons sugar.

1/2 cup
141 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 24.7g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 16.7g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 11.4mg; vitamin a iu 169.9IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 10.9mcg; calcium 9.3mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 4.4mg; potassium 79.8mg; sodium 35.2mg.
1 fruit, 1/2 other carb, 1 fat
