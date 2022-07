Love this stew! Wonderful, rich flavor belies how few ingredients and prep is involved. I keep frozen shrimp and frozen firm fish fillets (catfish was used today) all the time in my freezer. I didn't have fresh parsley so I used the leafy tops of the celery dropped in at the end of cooking and I have a jar of mixed Italian seasons instead of separately adding oregano, etc. That's it for my changes. There was plenty of flavor in this soup and for once, I actually had everything to throw this quick stew together without needing to go to the store. Make this one time and it will also be a keeper for you and your family. Still can't get over how healthy this is on top of it all!