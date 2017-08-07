Hearty Beef and Vegetable Stew

This warming beef stew simmers in a Dutch oven and gets classic flavor from red wine.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add bacon; cook about 5 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally.

  • Add beef to Dutch oven. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Cook about 8 minutes or until browned, stirring occasionally. Remove meat from Dutch oven; set aside.

  • Add carrots, celery, and onions to Dutch oven. Add tomato paste, stirring to coat vegetables; cook for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, wine, and vinegar. Bring to boiling, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the Dutch oven. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Add broth, the thyme sprigs, the bay leaf, and browned beef mixture. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 45 minutes. Uncover and simmer about 30 minutes more or until thickened and beef and vegetables are tender.

  • Discard thyme sprigs and bay leaf. To serve, divide stew among six soup bowls. If desired, garnish with snipped thyme.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 16.3g; dietary fiber 4.1g; sugars 8.4g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 38.3mg; vitamin a iu 7893.6IU; vitamin c 22mg; folate 53.7mcg; calcium 61.9mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 46.2mg; potassium 868.5mg; sodium 520.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 other carb, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
