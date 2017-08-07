Ham and Broccoli Topped Baked Potato

Jazz up your simple baked potato with a quickly microwaved topping.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

  • In a small microwave-safe bowl, cook broccoli until just tender. Heat diced ham. Top potato with ham, broccoli, yogurt, and cheese.

1 serving
298 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 41.4g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 3.5g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 31.7mg; vitamin c 54.7mg; folate 73.9mcg; calcium 475.3mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 60.6mg; potassium 1079.3mg; sodium 464.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
