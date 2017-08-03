Bacon and Avocado Topped Baked Potato

A baked russet potato is topped with crumbled bacon, diced avocado, salsa, and shredded Colby Jack cheese--a meal in itself!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Top potato with bacon, avocado, salsa, and cheese.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 topped potato
Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 42.5g; dietary fiber 6.8g; sugars 3.2g; fat 10.6g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 16.7mg; vitamin a iu 369.7IU; vitamin c 17.7mg; folate 75.2mcg; calcium 169.6mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 65.5mg; potassium 1196.2mg; sodium 477.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/10/2022