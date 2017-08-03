Peanut Noodles with Chicken and Vegetables

Leftover chicken and frozen veggies make this whole-grain peanut noodle recipe quick and easy.

Diabetic Living Magazine
active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven, cook spaghetti according to package directions, adding vegetables for the last 2 minutes of cooking time; drain.

  • For peanut sauce, in a small saucepan, combine peanut butter, sugar, soy sauce, water, vegetable oil, garlic, and crushed red pepper. Heat until peanut butter is melted and sugar is dissolved, stirring frequently.

  • In a large bowl, combine pasta mixture, peanut sauce, and shredded chicken. Toss well to coat. Serve immediately. If desired, top with chopped peanuts and/or sliced green onion.

Shredded Chicken Master Recipe

1 cup
289 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 29.1g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 6.5g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 53.5mg; vitamin a iu 1212.8IU; vitamin c 4.1mg; folate 12.4mcg; calcium 37.3mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 175.5mg; sodium 341mg.
1 vegetable, 1 1/2 starch, 2 lean meat, 1 fat
