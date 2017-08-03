Shredded Chicken Master Recipe

This easy slow-cooker method preps chicken for a multitude of recipes. Bonus: Rich-tasting chicken stock to keep on hand in your freezer as well.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

20 mins
7 hrs 20 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken thighs in a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker. For the bouquet garni, place thyme sprigs, parsley stems, bay leaves, garlic, and peppercorns in the center of a double-thick 8-inch square of 100%-cotton cheesecloth. Gather corners together and tie closed with 100%-cotton kitchen string. Add bouquet garni to slow cooker. Pour broth over all in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Remove bouquet garni and discard.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer chicken to a large bowl, reserving cooking liquid. When chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones. Using two forks, shred meat. Add enough of the cooking liquid to moisten meat. Strain and reserve cooking liquid to use for chicken stock.

Tips

To make ahead: Place 2-cup portions of chicken and chicken stock in separate airtight containers. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

1/2 cup
115 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 3.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 80.3mg; vitamin a iu 47.3IU; folate 9.7mcg; calcium 9.2mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 17.5mg; potassium 179.2mg; sodium 114.2mg.
2 1/2 lean meat
