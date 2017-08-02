Cinnamon Baked Pumpkin

Baked pumpkin is a fun twist on tradition. A sprinkle of cinnamon is a delicious nod to the usual pie and transforms the squash into an enchanting side dish recipe.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a 3-quart rectangular baking dish with foil. In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt; set aside. In prepared 3-quart rectangular baking dish toss pumpkin with oil. Sprinkle brown sugar mixture evenly over pumpkin.

  • Bake, covered with foil, for 40 minutes. Uncover and stir pumpkin. Bake, uncovered, about 15 minutes more or until pumpkin is tender. Makes 10 (3/4-cup) servings.

Tips

Test Kitchen Tip: The sugar pumpkin can be replaced with butternut or acorn squash.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 19.5g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 9.8g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 1596.7IU; vitamin c 31.2mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 28.7mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 133.9mg; sodium 168.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 fat
