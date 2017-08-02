Cauliflower Soup

A healthy take on a loaded baked potato, this creamy cauliflower soup recipe has all the fixings of a loaded potato (bacon included) but for way fewer calories and carbs. Ready in a quick 20 minutes, this easy soup is great for busy weeknights or can be meal prepped ahead of time to take for lunch or frozen for a ready-made meal down the road. This recipe was originally made for one serving but can be easily adapted to serve more.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

20 mins
20 mins
1

  • In a blender or food processor, combine cauliflower, 2/3 cup broth, garlic powder and pepper. Cover and blend until smooth.

  • Transfer to a small saucepan. Bring just to boiling over medium heat. Whisk in cream cheese and enough of the remaining broth to reach desired consistency; heat through.

  • To serve, top soup with yogurt, bacon, parsley and lemon zest.

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 2, cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop and garnish with yogurt, bacon, parsley and lemon zest before serving.

1 1/3 cups
229 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 15.4g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 9.2g; fat 10.3g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 27.6mg; vitamin a iu 376.1IU; vitamin c 112.2mg; folate 115.2mcg; calcium 165.4mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 26.3mg; potassium 408.2mg; sodium 348.5mg.
2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
