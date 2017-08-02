Cauliflower Soup
A healthy take on a loaded baked potato, this creamy cauliflower soup recipe has all the fixings of a loaded potato (bacon included) but for way fewer calories and carbs. Ready in a quick 20 minutes, this easy soup is great for busy weeknights or can be meal prepped ahead of time to take for lunch or frozen for a ready-made meal down the road. This recipe was originally made for one serving but can be easily adapted to serve more.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 2, cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop and garnish with yogurt, bacon, parsley and lemon zest before serving.
Nutrition Facts
2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat