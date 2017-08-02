All-American Apple Pies

Little apple pies are baked in hollowed out shells of apples, topped with a pie crust lattice, and baked until golden brown and filling is bubbly.

Carla Christian, RD, LD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

This one goes out to all the fall lovers who get more excited for in-season apples than the ever-popular pumpkin. Because really, what could be more fall fabulous than an apple pie that's baked right inside an apple? It brings together the best of fall desserts—warm, cozy baked stuffed apples plus classic pie-in one portion-controlled treat. So skip the hassle of making a full pie crust (and skip all the extra carbs too) and go for this Instagram-worthy cute dessert instead.

Creative Pie Crust Ideas

Here's where you add your own twist. You can weave a lattice crust or place the whole circle on top, crimping edges and cutting vents. Play with the shape and design. Have fun with it!

Lattice Crust

Create a lattice top like the one pictured above by cutting dough circles into ¼-inch-thick strips. Lay half the strips over the filling about ⅛ inch apart. Fold alternating strips back halfway. Place a strip in the center across the strips already in place. Unfold the folded strips. Place another strip across the first set of strips parallel to the strip in the center. Repeat until covered.

Crimped Crust

To crimp edges, such as the middle pie pictured above, place an index finger underneath the outside edge of the dough circle and gently fold and press the dough upward to create half-moon shapes. Cut slits on top before baking.

Shape Play

You can use just about any cookie cutter to create fun pie crust shapes, as long as it's about 3½ inches in diameter. We love the shape a scalloped cookie cutter creates, like the pie on the far right pictured above, but get creative with other cutters like leaves, hearts and more! Cut slits on top before baking.

Bonus: Tiny Trimmings

You will probably have some dough scraps left over with this recipe.They're great for experimenting! Use a very small cookie cutter to create shapes. Adhere shapes to pie crust with a dab of water. Cut slits in the dough before baking.

Why vent? Cutting slits in the top of a pie crust allows steam to escape so the filling does not bubble out or overflow.

Ingredients

Oil Pastry:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut two apples in half crosswise (or cut top third off four very small apples). Use a melon baller or small spoon to scoop out the flesh of each apple half, leaving an 1/8-inch-thick shell. Remove and discard seeds and core. Chop apple flesh into small pieces. In a small saucepan combine chopped apple, cider, 3 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon flour, 2 teaspoons sugar, and apple pie spice. Cook and stir over medium heat until apples are softened and liquid is thickened and bubbly, 3 to 5 minutes. Return filling to apple shells.

  • To prepare Oil Pastry: In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Add oil and milk; stir lightly with a fork until combined (dough will appear crumbly). Gather the mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Flatten into a disk, then roll out into a large circle, about 10 inches in diameter. Using a 3 1/2-inch cookie cutter, cut four circles from the pastry. (Discard trimmings or save for another use.) Cut pastry circles into 1/4-inch-thick strips.

  • Lay pastry strips in a lattice pattern over the top of the apples. (Or place full pastry circles over the tops of the apples and crimp edges). In a bowl whisk together the egg and remaining 1 tablespoon water. Brush egg mixture over pastry and, if desired, sprinkle with coarse sugar.

  • Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil; coat foil with cooking spray. Place pies on prepared baking sheet. If using very small apples, place apple tops on foil next to pies.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until apples are soft, filling is bubbly, and crust is golden. Serve immediately.

Tips

Sugar Substitute: We do not recommend a sugar sub for this recipe.

You can substitute 1 rolled refrigerated pie crust (1/2 of a 15-oz. pkg.) for the oil pastry.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 apple pie
Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 15.7g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.1mg; vitamin a iu 66.7IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 30.4mcg; calcium 14.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 8.3mg; potassium 136.7mg; sodium 29.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat
