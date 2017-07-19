Breakfast-for-Lunch Bento for Kids

This bento box idea is full of your kid's breakfast favorites, even waffles. This lunch is packed with healthy foods you will feel good about serving and kids will actually be excited to eat--no more half-eaten lunches!

Holley Grainger, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread 1 waffle with sunflower seed butter and layer on apple. Top with the remaining waffle and cut into quarters. Pack in a medium container.

  • Place cottage cheese in a medium container and sprinkle with cinnamon.

  • Pack egg and tomatoes in a medium container and grapefruit in a small container.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bento box
Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 51.8g; dietary fiber 7.1g; sugars 21.1g; fat 21.6g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 191mg; vitamin a iu 3013.2IU; vitamin c 51.5mg; folate 96.9mcg; calcium 233.3mg; iron 5.4mg; magnesium 79.5mg; potassium 755.3mg; sodium 553.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable
