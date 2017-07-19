Breakfast-for-Lunch Bento for Kids
This bento box idea is full of your kid's breakfast favorites, even waffles. This lunch is packed with healthy foods you will feel good about serving and kids will actually be excited to eat--no more half-eaten lunches!
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Gallery
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 bento box
Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 51.8g; dietary fiber 7.1g; sugars 21.1g; fat 21.6g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 191mg; vitamin a iu 3013.2IU; vitamin c 51.5mg; folate 96.9mcg; calcium 233.3mg; iron 5.4mg; magnesium 79.5mg; potassium 755.3mg; sodium 553.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:
2 fat, 2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable