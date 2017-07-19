Cucumber Salad, Hummus & Pita Bento Box Lunch

Enjoy this refreshing bento box idea over your lunch break that combines cucumber salad, hummus, pita and more for a satisfying work lunch.

Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.
EatingWell.com, July 2017; updated June 2022

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
active:
15 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, olives, feta, parsley, oil and vinegar together in a medium bowl. Pack in a medium-sized container.

  • Place turkey (or chicken) in a medium container.

  • Pack grapes and pita in small containers and hummus in a dip-size container.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bento box
Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 60.5g; dietary fiber 7.9g; sugars 26.3g; fat 13.8g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 76.4mg; vitamin a iu 888.5IU; vitamin c 16.8mg; folate 79.6mcg; calcium 115.9mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 101.1mg; potassium 837.9mg; sodium 697mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

4 lean protein, 2 fruit, 1 1/2 starch, 1 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable
