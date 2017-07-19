Deconstructed Cobb Salad Bento Lunch for Kids

This kid-friendly twist on classic Cobb salad gives children the choice to eat all the healthy ingredients--veggies, turkey, eggs, bacon and avocado--together or separately. Packing it all in a bento box makes it easy to tote to school and keeps all the ingredients from touching, a plus for picky eaters.

Holley Grainger, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stack turkey and ham slices on top of each other. Tightly roll up and slice crosswise into 4 to 6 rounds. Place in a small container.

  • Toss lettuce, tomato and cucumber in a medium container. Place oil and vinegar in a dip-size container and nestle into the salad.

  • Toss avocado with lime juice and place in a medium container along with egg.

  • Place bacon in a small container.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bento box
Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 13.8g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 3.2g; fat 28.6g; saturated fat 5.5g; cholesterol 206.6mg; vitamin a iu 1645.4IU; vitamin c 15.7mg; folate 124.9mcg; calcium 72.3mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 44.7mg; potassium 721.1mg; sodium 366.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

4 fat, 1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 vegetable
