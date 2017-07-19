Deconstructed Cobb Salad Bento Lunch for Kids
This kid-friendly twist on classic Cobb salad gives children the choice to eat all the healthy ingredients--veggies, turkey, eggs, bacon and avocado--together or separately. Packing it all in a bento box makes it easy to tote to school and keeps all the ingredients from touching, a plus for picky eaters.
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Serving Size:1 bento box
Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 13.8g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 3.2g; fat 28.6g; saturated fat 5.5g; cholesterol 206.6mg; vitamin a iu 1645.4IU; vitamin c 15.7mg; folate 124.9mcg; calcium 72.3mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 44.7mg; potassium 721.1mg; sodium 366.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
4 fat, 1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 vegetable