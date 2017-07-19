Classic Cobb Mason Jar Salad

Pack classic Cobb salad upside down in a mason jar for a healthy lunch that won't get soggy while sitting in the fridge all morning. Or pack it up the night before for an easy grab-and-go lunch in the morning.

Holley Grainger, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add blue cheese dressing to a quart-size mason jar. Top with cucumber, tomato and onion. Layer in ham, turkey, egg and bacon. Gently toss avocado with lime juice in a small bowl, then add to the jar. Top the salad with blue cheese. Fill the remaining space in the jar with lettuce. Put the lid on the jar and refrigerate.

  • When ready to serve, shake the salad from the jar into a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 cups
Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 19.5g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 4.7g; fat 28.2g; saturated fat 6.9g; cholesterol 226.7mg; vitamin a iu 6845IU; vitamin c 19.6mg; folate 213mcg; calcium 180.7mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 57.6mg; potassium 928.5mg; sodium 749.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 1 1/2 lean protein, 1 high-fat protein, 1 medium-fat protein, 1 vegetable
