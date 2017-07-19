Rainbow Bento Lunch for Kids

This bento box idea makes lunch fun. With its colorful carrots and swirled yogurt, this packable lunch is a healthy meal kids will actually want to eat--no more half-eaten lunches.

Holley Grainger, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Roll ham around cheese. Cut crosswise into 4 to 6 pinwheels. Pack in a medium container.

    Advertisement

  • Swirl yogurt and jam in a medium container.

  • Toss berries together in a medium container.

  • Pack carrots in a medium container along with guacamole packed in a dip-size container.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bento
Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 8.3g; sugars 25.7g; fat 12g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 52.2mg; vitamin a iu 14636.4IU; vitamin c 45.2mg; folate 39.5mcg; calcium 383.8mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 31.9mg; potassium 639.8mg; sodium 682.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 reduced-fat dairy
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/27/2022