Taco Salad Bento Lunch for Kids

No more half-eaten lunches--this taco-inspired bento box lunch is a healthy and portable meal your kid will love.

Holley Grainger, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

20 mins
20 mins
1

  • Layer lettuce, beef and cheese in a medium or large container. Top with salsa.

  • Combine grapes, melon and kiwi in a small bowl. Pack in a medium container.

  • Place corn in a small container.

  • Pack chips in a medium container. Nestle a small dip container of guacamole among the chips.

1 bento box
537 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 61.1g; dietary fiber 8.9g; sugars 19.8g; fat 23.2g; saturated fat 7.1g; cholesterol 68.6mg; vitamin a iu 2878.4IU; vitamin c 77.9mg; folate 99.8mcg; calcium 191.4mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 69.7mg; potassium 1224.3mg; sodium 556.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
2 1/2 lean protein, 2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fruit, 1 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable
