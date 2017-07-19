Taco Salad Bento Lunch for Kids
No more half-eaten lunches--this taco-inspired bento box lunch is a healthy and portable meal your kid will love.
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 bento box
Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 61.1g; dietary fiber 8.9g; sugars 19.8g; fat 23.2g; saturated fat 7.1g; cholesterol 68.6mg; vitamin a iu 2878.4IU; vitamin c 77.9mg; folate 99.8mcg; calcium 191.4mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 69.7mg; potassium 1224.3mg; sodium 556.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 lean protein, 2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fruit, 1 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable