Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

15 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Stir yogurt, maple syrup (or honey) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Spread on the prepared baking sheet into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Scatter the strawberries on top and sprinkle with chocolate chips.

  • Freeze until very firm, at least 3 hours. To serve, cut or break into 32 pieces.

Tips

To make ahead: Freeze airtight between sheets of parchment for up to 1 month; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

Equipment: Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
One 1 3/4-by-2 1/2-inch piece
Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 3.5g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 2.8mg; vitamin a iu 19.7IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; folate 2mcg; calcium 27.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.1mg; potassium 44.8mg; sodium 7.6mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

free food
