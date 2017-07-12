Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine yogurt, maple syrup (or honey) and vanilla in a medium bowl. Spread on the prepared baking sheet into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Dot the jam all over the surface and swirl with a knife. Sprinkle with pistachios.

  • Freeze until very firm, at least 3 hours. To serve, cut or break into 32 pieces.

Tips

To make ahead: Freeze airtight between sheets of parchment paper for up to 1 month; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

Equipment: Parchment paper

31 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 2.9g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.3g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 2.8mg; vitamin a iu 21.6IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 26.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.5mg; potassium 37mg; sodium 7.7mg; added sugar 1g.
