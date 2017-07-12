Campfire Caprese Grilled Cheese

A twist on a classic grilled cheese, this caprese sandwich adds pesto and tomato for a quick and simple campsite meal.

30 mins
30 mins
4

  • Combine cheese and pesto in a small bowl. Evenly spread the mixture onto half the bread slices. Top with the remaining bread. Brush both sides of each sandwich with oil. Individually wrap in heavy-duty foil.

  • Prepare a campfire and let it burn down to the coals. Add 2 tomato slices to each sandwich and rewrap in the foil. Cook the sandwiches 4 to 6 inches above the coals, pressing down with a spatula and flipping a few times until the cheese is melted and the bread is crisped, 10 to 15 minutes. Open carefully. Serve hot.

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 1 and store sandwiches in a refrigerator or cold cooler for up to 1 day before adding tomato and cooking.

1 sandwich
272 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 14.4g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 2.5g; fat 19.1g; saturated fat 5.7g; cholesterol 22.1mg; vitamin a iu 646.1IU; vitamin c 4.1mg; folate 21.3mcg; calcium 209.3mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 35mg; potassium 186.9mg; sodium 418.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
2 1/2 fat, 1 high-fat protein, 1 starch
