Campfire Banana S'mores
You'll never go camping again without this fun twist on classic s'mores made inside a split banana. Plus, it's easy to make gluten-free or to cut some carbs--just ditch the graham crackers and scoop this gooey treat up with a spoon instead.
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store the assembled packets in a refrigerator or cold cooler for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 serving
Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 66.4g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 35.3g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 3.3g; vitamin a iu 75.5IU; vitamin c 10.3mg; folate 23.7mcg; calcium 24.2mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 45.5mg; potassium 463.3mg; sodium 162mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 24g.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 other carbohydrate, 2 fruit