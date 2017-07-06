Campfire Banana S'mores

You'll never go camping again without this fun twist on classic s'mores made inside a split banana. Plus, it's easy to make gluten-free or to cut some carbs--just ditch the graham crackers and scoop this gooey treat up with a spoon instead.

Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

10 mins
10 mins
20 mins
20 mins
1
1

  • Cut through the peel on the inside curve of the banana with a paring knife. Peel the banana open from the cut, but leave the banana in the peel. Being careful not to cut through the bottom peel, cut the banana in half lengthwise; then cut crosswise in 1/4-inch intervals. Gently mash the marshmallows into the banana, then top with chocolate chips.

  • Tear off a 12-inch square of heavy-duty foil. Place the prepared banana in the middle of the foil. Crimp the foil closed.

  • Prepare a campfire and let it burn down to the coals. Cook the packet 4 to 6 inches above the coals until the s'more is warm and melty, 7 to 10 minutes. Use graham crackers for scooping.

To make ahead: Store the assembled packets in a refrigerator or cold cooler for up to 1 day.

1 serving
1 serving
Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 66.4g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 35.3g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 3.3g; vitamin a iu 75.5IU; vitamin c 10.3mg; folate 23.7mcg; calcium 24.2mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 45.5mg; potassium 463.3mg; sodium 162mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 24g.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 other carbohydrate, 2 fruit
