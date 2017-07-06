Apricot-Peach Smoothie

Puree juicy summer peaches and apricots together in this delicious summer smoothie recipe for a fruity flavor that masks the hidden veggies (sweet carrots) for a healthy breakfast or snack the whole family will love.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine almond milk, apricots, peaches, carrot, vanilla and honey in a blender. Puree until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 23.3g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 12955.9IU; vitamin c 17.4mg; folate 23mcg; calcium 375.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 23.8mg; potassium 607.5mg; sodium 173.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate

