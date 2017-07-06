Cheesy Potato Packets

These easy, cheesy potatoes cook in a foil packet perfect for throwing over the coals of a campfire for a delicious, healthy side dish while camping.

active:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss potatoes, scallions, oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder together in a large bowl.

  • Cut 4 pieces of heavy-duty foil, about 12 by 17 inches each. Coat one piece with cooking spray. Place half the mixture in the middle of the coated foil and enclose like a package. Place seam-side down on a second piece of foil and enclose again so the potatoes are wrapped in a double-thick packet. Repeat with the remaining foil and potato mixture.

  • Prepare a campfire and let it burn down to the coals. Cook the packets 4 to 6 inches above the coals, turning once or twice, until the potatoes are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Carefully open the packets; sprinkle with cheese and loosely crimp closed again. Return to the heat and cook until the cheese is melted, about 5 more minutes.

Tips

To make ahead: Store the assembled packets in a refrigerator or cold cooler for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 19.1g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 1.8g; fat 10.7g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 19.8mg; vitamin a iu 279.3IU; vitamin c 11.6mg; folate 28.8mcg; calcium 201.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 34.3mg; potassium 564.1mg; sodium 314.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 high-fat protein, 1 starch
