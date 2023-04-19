Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes Healthy Chicken Pasta Recipes Penne & Chicken Tenderloins with Spiced Tomato Sauce 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review This penne pasta recipe is a simple way to bring Italian-inspired flavors to your dinner table. Serve with a green salad and garlic bread for a hearty, filling meal. By Bruce Aidells Bruce Aidells Facebook Website With 40 years of teaching, writing, and producing award winning recipes and sausages, Bruce Aidells is an American expert on sausage. In addition, his knowledge of American regional cooking has led him to write hundreds of published recipes that showcase the bounty of American ethnic and regional cooking, as well as grilling and charcuterie. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Penne and Chicken Tenderloins with Spiced Tomato Sauce. Photo: Lee Harrelson Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 teaspoon ground fennel seed 1 teaspoon dried basil ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground coriander ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 pound chicken breast tenders, cut into (1-inch) pieces 1 tablespoon olive oil 4 garlic cloves, minced 4 cups canned diced tomatoes, undrained 1 cup white wine 8 ounces uncooked penne ¼ cup (1 ounce) freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese ¼ cup chopped fresh basil Directions Combine fennel seed, basil, salt, coriander and ground pepper in a small bowl; rub over chicken. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes, turning once. Remove from heat; set aside. Reduce heat to medium. Add garlic; sauté 30 seconds or until garlic is soft. Add tomatoes and wine, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes. Add chicken, and simmer 5 minutes. Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain. Toss pasta with sauce in a large bowl. Sprinkle with cheese and basil. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 446 Calories 7g Fat 57g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 446 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 57g 21% Protein 32g 64% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 70mg 23% Sodium 774mg 34% Calcium 153mg 12% Iron 4mg 22% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved