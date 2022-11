This is the basically the recipe I have always used except I add some chopped onion and lemon juice. I would caution you to read the ingredient label of the pickle relish. It's difficult at best to find one that has cane sugar listed. High fructose corn syrup or sugar alcohols seem to be the sweetener used now. I have resorted to chopping up sweet cornichons as a replacement, they can still be found sweetened with cane sugar. (I may have to resort to making and canning a batch of sweet pickle relish when local cucumbers come to market.)