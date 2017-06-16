Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up

With sliced vegetables, a whole-wheat tortilla and baby spinach, these roll-ups make the perfect healthy lunch for your kids to take to school.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese, chives, dill and garlic powder in a small bowl. Spread evenly on tortilla. Layer spinach, then shredded (or sliced) vegetables across the bottom third of the tortilla. Roll closed and cut in half. Or, cut into slices, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 wrap
Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 33.3g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 7.3g; fat 17.1g; saturated fat 9.3g; cholesterol 43.9mg; vitamin a iu 10320.4IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; folate 27.2mcg; calcium 171.8mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 17.3mg; potassium 283.7mg; sodium 520.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable

Reviews (2)

Reviews:
I love Lemons
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2017
Great recipe. I will definitely make it again. Read More
Chris Robbins
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2018
Great tasting and easy to make. Read More
