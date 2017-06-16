How to Make Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

This easy chia pudding recipe is made just like overnight oats: mix all of the ingredients together, then refrigerate overnight. Here are tips on how to make it:

Use the Right Ratio

We recommend using 2 tablespoons of chia seeds for every 1/2 cup of unsweetened almond milk or other nondairy milk. This ratio will give you the best pudding consistency.

Stir It Well

Make sure to stir the mixture until all the chia seeds are incorporated into the almond milk, breaking up any clumps of seeds. When chia seeds absorb moisture, they thicken and gel. If the chia seeds are clumped together, this prevents the pudding from properly setting. Stir the mixture a few times so that the chia seeds are suspended in the almond milk and not settled at the bottom of the bowl.

Refrigerate It Overnight

For the best results, cover and refrigerate the chia pudding for at least 8 hours and up to 3 days. This gives the chia pudding enough time to thicken to the right consistency.