Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017; updated October 2022

10 mins
8 hrs 10 mins
1

How to Make Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

This easy chia pudding recipe is made just like overnight oats: mix all of the ingredients together, then refrigerate overnight. Here are tips on how to make it:

Use the Right Ratio

We recommend using 2 tablespoons of chia seeds for every 1/2 cup of unsweetened almond milk or other nondairy milk. This ratio will give you the best pudding consistency.

Stir It Well

Make sure to stir the mixture until all the chia seeds are incorporated into the almond milk, breaking up any clumps of seeds. When chia seeds absorb moisture, they thicken and gel. If the chia seeds are clumped together, this prevents the pudding from properly setting. Stir the mixture a few times so that the chia seeds are suspended in the almond milk and not settled at the bottom of the bowl.

Refrigerate It Overnight

For the best results, cover and refrigerate the chia pudding for at least 8 hours and up to 3 days. This gives the chia pudding enough time to thicken to the right consistency.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir almond milk (or other nondairy milk), chia seeds, maple syrup, cocoa powder and vanilla together in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to 3 days.

  • When ready to serve, stir well. Spoon about half the pudding into a serving glass (or bowl) and top with half the raspberries and almonds. Add the rest of the pudding and top with the remaining raspberries and almonds.

To make ahead

Refrigerate pudding (Step 1) for up to 3 days. Finish with Step 2 just before serving.

1 cup
222 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 27.5g; dietary fiber 12.8g; sugars 11.2g; fat 11.1g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 281.8IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; folate 26mcg; calcium 403.2mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 106.8mg; potassium 281.5mg; sodium 90.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 8g.
2 fat, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate
