Lobster & Corn Chowder

Working over a large bowl to catch the lobster juice, cut open the tails with kitchen shears. Insert a fork into a tail on an angle and pull out the meat. Crack open the claws with a lobster cracker or nutcracker and remove the meat from the claws and knuckles. (The meat will not be fully cooked.) Cut the meat into 1-inch pieces; set aside in the bowl. Remove the thin legs from the body, break in half and add to the stock.