Cucumber, Tomato & Arugula Salad with Hummus
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and feta top arugula in this quick Greek-inspired salad. Served with whole-wheat pita and prepared hummus, it makes a filling, yet healthy lunch.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017; updated June 2022
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 1/2 cups salad + 1 pita
Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 30.5g; dietary fiber 7.3g; sugars 4.3g; fat 29.9g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 1456.6IU; vitamin c 15mg; folate 119.1mcg; calcium 153.5mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 96.9mg; potassium 543.8mg; sodium 485.8mg.
Exchanges:
1 veg, 1 1/2 starch, 4 fat, 1 medium fat pro