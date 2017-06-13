Cucumber, Tomato & Arugula Salad with Hummus

Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and feta top arugula in this quick Greek-inspired salad. Served with whole-wheat pita and prepared hummus, it makes a filling, yet healthy lunch.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017; updated June 2022

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss arugula in a bowl with tomatoes, cucumber, onion, oil, vinegar and pepper. Top with feta. Serve with pita and hummus.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups salad + 1 pita
Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 30.5g; dietary fiber 7.3g; sugars 4.3g; fat 29.9g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 1456.6IU; vitamin c 15mg; folate 119.1mcg; calcium 153.5mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 96.9mg; potassium 543.8mg; sodium 485.8mg.
Exchanges:

1 veg, 1 1/2 starch, 4 fat, 1 medium fat pro
