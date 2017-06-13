Fig & Honey Yogurt

In this Mediterranean-inspired snack, dried figs and honey top plain yogurt. Substitute fresh figs if you can find them.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017

total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place yogurt in a bowl and top with figs and honey.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 39.1g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 35.1g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 9.8mg; vitamin a iu 85.8IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 20.5mcg; calcium 340.6mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 45.2mg; potassium 560.8mg; sodium 117.4mg; added sugar 12g.
Exchanges:

1 low-fat milk, 1 fruit
