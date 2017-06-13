Spicy Slow-Cooker Chicken with Lime, Basil & Mint

Busy week coming up? Cook up these easy poached chicken breasts infused with flavor from fish sauce, Thai chiles and lime zest in your slow cooker on Sunday. Then enjoy the leftover chicken three different ways over the days to come—ladled with the broth over rice noodles, layered with vegetables on a sandwich and mixed with mayo to make a creamy chicken salad.

Stacy Fraser Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017; updated October 2022

30 mins
3 hrs 30 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine broth, shallots, fish sauce, brown sugar, chiles (or crushed red pepper) and lime zest in a 6-quart slow cooker. Nestle chicken meat-side down in the broth. Cook on High for 3 hours or Low for 6 hours.

  • Remove the chicken to a clean cutting board. Discard the skin and shred the meat. Return the chicken to the slow cooker and stir in carrots, lime juice, mint and basil.

Equipment

6-quart slow cooker

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days

Tip

Look for pungent fish sauce, made from salted fermented fish, with other Asian ingredients. We use Thai Kitchen fish sauce in our nutritional analyses—it's widely available and lower in sodium than other brands.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 7.8g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 3.8g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 60.2mg; vitamin a iu 3316.7IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 12.8mcg; calcium 31.9mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 28mg; potassium 341.7mg; sodium 482mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

3 lean meat, 1/2 vegetable
