Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet
Add extra vegetables to your day with this easy one-skillet pasta recipe. Finely chop mushrooms to resemble the texture of ground beef and stir them into a classic meat sauce for a healthy twist on a dinnertime favorite.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
How to Make Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet
This one-skillet ground beef & pasta recipe makes a great easy dinner with easy cleanup. Here's how you make it:
Cook the Beef and Mushrooms
We start by cooking lean ground beef, finely chopped mushrooms and diced onion in a large skillet in a little bit of oil. Large skillets are perfect for recipes like this, as they have the capacity to cook the ingredients without overcrowding the pan. When using 90% lean ground beef, there is very little fat, which means that you don't need to drain it before moving on to the next step.
Cook the Pasta
The tomato sauce, water, Worcestershire, Italian seasoning, salt and garlic powder are added next and are cooked in the flavors of the beef and mushrooms. Then the pasta is added and brought to a boil. Cover the skillet with a lid, and reduce the heat. Make sure to use a tight-fitting lid to ensure the moisture and heat stays within the skillet to cook the pasta through. Cook until the pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed.
Finish the Dish
We sprinkle the pasta with shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese and cover it until the cheese is melted, then garnish with chopped fresh basil to finish the dish. We love this combination of flavors, but feel free to experiment! Shredded mozzarella cheese, provolone or Asiago would be great substitutes for the Cheddar cheese.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Large skillet with lid
Nutrition Facts
4 lean protein, 3 starch, 2 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein