Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

Add extra vegetables to your day with this easy one-skillet pasta recipe. Finely chop mushrooms to resemble the texture of ground beef and stir them into a classic meat sauce for a healthy twist on a dinnertime favorite.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, June 2017; updated October 2022

active:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings: 4
4

How to Make Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

This one-skillet ground beef & pasta recipe makes a great easy dinner with easy cleanup. Here's how you make it:

Cook the Beef and Mushrooms

We start by cooking lean ground beef, finely chopped mushrooms and diced onion in a large skillet in a little bit of oil. Large skillets are perfect for recipes like this, as they have the capacity to cook the ingredients without overcrowding the pan. When using 90% lean ground beef, there is very little fat, which means that you don't need to drain it before moving on to the next step.

Cook the Pasta

The tomato sauce, water, Worcestershire, Italian seasoning, salt and garlic powder are added next and are cooked in the flavors of the beef and mushrooms. Then the pasta is added and brought to a boil. Cover the skillet with a lid, and reduce the heat. Make sure to use a tight-fitting lid to ensure the moisture and heat stays within the skillet to cook the pasta through. Cook until the pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed.

Finish the Dish

We sprinkle the pasta with shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese and cover it until the cheese is melted, then garnish with chopped fresh basil to finish the dish. We love this combination of flavors, but feel free to experiment! Shredded mozzarella cheese, provolone or Asiago would be great substitutes for the Cheddar cheese.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add beef, mushrooms and onion and cook, stirring, until the beef is no longer pink and the mushroom liquid is mostly evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir in tomato sauce, water, Worcestershire, Italian seasoning, salt and garlic powder.

  • Add pasta. Bring to a boil.

  • Cover, reduce heat and cook, stirring once or twice, until the pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, 16 to 18 minutes.

  • Sprinkle the pasta with cheese, cover and cook until the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes more.

  • Garnish with basil, if desired.

Equipment

Large skillet with lid

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
582 calories; protein 44.3g; carbohydrates 54.9g; dietary fiber 7.5g; sugars 4.5g; fat 20.8g; saturated fat 7.2g; cholesterol 100.7mg; vitamin a iu 1220IU; vitamin c 17.1mg; folate 27.3mcg; calcium 160.3mg; iron 6.2mg; magnesium 57.5mg; potassium 1262.2mg; sodium 690.6mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

4 lean protein, 3 starch, 2 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/22/2023