Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

This recipe was okay. I am only giving it 3 stars because it was just okay. Me and my younger two kids didn't care for the wheat pasta (we used barilla). I will try it again but with my own tweaks. My 4 and 8 year old didn't like it. My husband enjoyed it and so did my 12 year old. I really think it was the wheat pasta. I usually use Barilla Veggie pasta noodles in all of my pasta dishes. I think next time I will use that instead of wheat and I will swap out the Sharp Cheddar Cheese for Mozzarella or Fresh Grated Parm cheese. Overall I made the dish exactly as written the only minor tweak was that I omitted mushrooms. We are not fans of it. But I think if you put your own tweaks you can definitely spruce it up a bit