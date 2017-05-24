All Greens Smoothie Bowl
This smoothie combines the radiance-boosting power of green fruits and veggies, including watercress, which is high in phytonutrients and vitamins K, C and A. It also fits well into a 1200-calorie diet plan. (Recipe developed by Lily Kunin for Bobbi Brown's Beauty from the Inside Out, Chronicle Books, copyright 2017.)
Source: Bobbi Brown's Beauty from the Inside Out
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 bowl
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 52.4g; dietary fiber 9.8g; sugars 32.8g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 3.1g; vitamin a iu 497.5IU; vitamin c 47.5mg; folate 38.1mcg; calcium 96.5mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 84.3mg; potassium 660.2mg; sodium 28.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 fat