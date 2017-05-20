Green Fruit Salad

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, grapes and kiwi on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and orange) for a fun crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine melon, grapes, kiwi and mint (if using) in a large bowl. Serve with yogurt dressing, if desired.

    Advertisement

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 4 hours; toss with mint just before serving, if using.

Associated Recipe

Lime Yogurt Fruit Salad Dressing

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 14.2g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 11.7g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 129.3IU; vitamin c 32.2mg; folate 22.4mcg; calcium 15.9mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 13.8mg; potassium 294.8mg; sodium 16.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/30/2022