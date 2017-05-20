Fresh Fruit Salad

This refreshing and easy fruit salad recipe will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. And if you like creamy fruit salad or fruit salad with yogurt, we've got you covered with a tangy Lime Yogurt Dressing to serve on the side—instead of making fruit salad with whipped cream. This is a colorful and healthy fruit salad recipe for all occasions.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, May 2017

30 mins
30 mins
10

  • To prepare yogurt: Combine yogurt, lime zest, lime juice and sugar in a medium bowl.

  • To prepare salad: Combine pineapple, strawberries, blackberries and kiwi in a large bowl. Serve with Lime Yogurt Dressing if desired.

Fruit Salad can be held in the refrigerator for up to 2 hours. Refrigerate Lime Yogurt Dressing for up to 1 day.

3/4 cup
57 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 13.9g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 9.1g; fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 82.5IU; vitamin c 73.6mg; folate 28.3mcg; calcium 25.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 18.1mg; potassium 220.6mg; sodium 1.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fruit
