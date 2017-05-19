Hasselback Moroccan Roasted Carrots

Take roasted carrots to the next level with this hasselback version of a vegetable-side favorite. Adding thin hasselback cuts to whole carrots not only allows more flavor to seep into the veggies, it also speeds up the cooking time.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2017

20 mins
45 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray or line with foil.

  • Make crosswise cuts every 1/4 inch along each carrot, slicing almost to the bottom but not all the way through. Fill as many cuts as possible with a garlic slice. Carefully transfer the carrots to the prepared baking dish and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil.

  • Bake the carrots until just tender, 25 to 35 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine lemon juice, paprika, cumin, coriander, salt, pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small bowl.

  • Transfer the carrots to a serving platter. Drizzle the dressing over the carrots. Top with parsley and olives. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves: 4

1 carrot
108 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 8.1g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 3.2g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 10637.3IU; vitamin c 9.5mg; folate 16.3mcg; calcium 35mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 10.4mg; potassium 234.5mg; sodium 172.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable
