Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these flavorful grain bowls and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare red pepper sauce (Step 1) and quinoa (Step 2); refrigerate in separate containers. Assemble just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
4 1/2 fat, 2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein