Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

16 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these flavorful grain bowls and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, May 2017; updated in September 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place peppers, almonds, 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, paprika, cumin and crushed red pepper (if using) in a mini food processor. Puree until fairly smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Combine quinoa, olives, red onion and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl.

  • To serve, divide the quinoa mixture among 4 bowls and top with equal amounts of the chickpeas, cucumber and the red pepper sauce. Sprinkle with feta and parsley.

To make ahead

Prepare red pepper sauce (Step 1) and quinoa (Step 2); refrigerate in separate containers. Assemble just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 49.5g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 2.5g; fat 24.8g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 1145.8IU; vitamin c 9.6mg; folate 105.8mcg; calcium 135.8mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 109.9mg; potassium 442.6mg; sodium 646mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 fat, 2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/09/2022