Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad

Use the Hasselback technique to change up your caprese salad with this fun twist! Cutting partially into the whole tomato creates openings to layer in fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and a balsamic drizzle for tons of flavor in this unique vegetable side dish recipe.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2017

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place tomatoes cored-side down on a cutting board. Make 8 cuts down each tomato, slicing almost to the bottom (or core) but not all the way through. Carefully transfer the tomatoes to a serving platter. Fill each cut alternately with mozzarella and basil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with oil and balsamic glaze.

Tips

Tip: Balsamic glaze is balsamic vinegar that's cooked until it's very thick. Look for it with other vinegars in well-stocked supermarkets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tomato
Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 7.3g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 5.2g; fat 10.6g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 13.6mg; vitamin a iu 1233.2IU; vitamin c 17.2mg; folate 21.8mcg; calcium 182.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 20mg; potassium 317.2mg; sodium 283.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat protein
