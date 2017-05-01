Rainbow Fruit Kebabs

Eating clean doesn't have to be boring! This fruit-salad-on-a-stick is the natural way to get in on the rainbow trend for a fun healthy snack or no-added-sugar dessert.

Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thread strawberries, clementine, mango, kiwi, blueberries and grapes onto four 10-inch skewers.

Tips

Equipment: four 10-inch skewers

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 skewers each
Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 30.1g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 23.4g; fat 0.8g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 962.8IU; vitamin c 104.1mg; folate 63.8mcg; calcium 40.2mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 24.7mg; potassium 406mg; sodium 3mg.
Exchanges:

2 fruit
