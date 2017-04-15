Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

24 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up this chicken fajita recipe. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2017; updated November 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

How to Make Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

This sheet-pan chicken fajita recipe delivers on flavor while keeping prep and cleanup to a minimum. Here's how you make it, plus a few ways to jazz it up:

Spice Up Your Chicken

This fajita recipe starts with thinly sliced chicken tossed in a flavorful combination of chili powder, cumin and garlic powder. The chicken is tossed with olive oil to give it that signature sizzle when it comes out of the oven. Be sure to slice your chicken into equal-sized strips so it cooks evenly.

First Roast, Then Broil

Your chicken and veggies all cook together in the oven. You'll start by roasting them which jump-starts the cooking process. After 15 minutes, switch the oven to broil to finish them off. Why broil? Think of broiling as upside down grilling. Broiling delivers intense heat in spots that give the veggies and chicken that classic charred look and flavor. To get the best results, make sure your chicken and veggies are spread out in an even layer on the sheet pan.

Variations to Try

This sheet pan fajita recipe is easy to adapt to your own taste. If you like the heat, add some cayenne to the spice mix or swap out a bell pepper for a poblano pepper. Chicken thighs can stand in for chicken breast, as can thinly sliced steak, or shrimp. Note: If you're using shrimp or steak in place of chicken, they will take less time to cook. Start the veggies on the pan first and add the steak or shrimp after the veggies have been cooking for about 10 minutes.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Cut chicken breasts in half horizontally, then slice crosswise into strips. Combine oil, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and salt in a large bowl. Add the chicken and stir to coat with the spice mixture. Add bell peppers and onion and stir to combine. Transfer the chicken and vegetables to the prepared baking sheet and spread in an even layer.

  • Roast on the middle rack for 15 minutes. Leave the pan there and turn the broiler to high. Broil until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are browning in spots, about 5 minutes more. Remove from oven. Stir in lime juice.

  • Serve the chicken and vegetables in warmed tortillas accompanied by lime wedges and topped with cilantro, sour cream, avocado and/or pico de gallo, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 fajitas per person
Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 32.5g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 5.1g; fat 12.1g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 82.8mg; vitamin a iu 2012.7IU; vitamin c 141.6mg; folate 52mcg; calcium 75.9mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 84.5mg; potassium 761.1mg; sodium 572.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean protein, 2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/16/2022