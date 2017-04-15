How to Make Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

This sheet-pan chicken fajita recipe delivers on flavor while keeping prep and cleanup to a minimum. Here's how you make it, plus a few ways to jazz it up:

Spice Up Your Chicken

This fajita recipe starts with thinly sliced chicken tossed in a flavorful combination of chili powder, cumin and garlic powder. The chicken is tossed with olive oil to give it that signature sizzle when it comes out of the oven. Be sure to slice your chicken into equal-sized strips so it cooks evenly.

First Roast, Then Broil

Your chicken and veggies all cook together in the oven. You'll start by roasting them which jump-starts the cooking process. After 15 minutes, switch the oven to broil to finish them off. Why broil? Think of broiling as upside down grilling. Broiling delivers intense heat in spots that give the veggies and chicken that classic charred look and flavor. To get the best results, make sure your chicken and veggies are spread out in an even layer on the sheet pan.

Variations to Try

This sheet pan fajita recipe is easy to adapt to your own taste. If you like the heat, add some cayenne to the spice mix or swap out a bell pepper for a poblano pepper. Chicken thighs can stand in for chicken breast, as can thinly sliced steak, or shrimp. Note: If you're using shrimp or steak in place of chicken, they will take less time to cook. Start the veggies on the pan first and add the steak or shrimp after the veggies have been cooking for about 10 minutes.