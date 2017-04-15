Tres Leches Cake

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Translating to three milks cake, Tres Leches Cake is a traditional Mexican sponge cake that's soaked in, you guessed it, three kinds of milk, for the ultimate moist, decadent cake. Think of it as a poke cake that we've lightened up with this easy recipe.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Beat eggs, 1/2 cup sugar and vanilla in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment (or with a hand-held electric mixer) on medium-high speed until very light and fluffy, about 10 minutes. Add half the flour mixture; mix on low speed until combined. Add milk and then the remaining flour mixture; mix until just combined. Evenly spread the batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake the cake until lightly browned and springs back when gently pressed in the center, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 25 minutes.

  • Whisk condensed milk and evaporated milk in a medium bowl. Poke holes all over the cake with a fork. Slowly pour the milk mixture over the cake and around the edges. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 1 day.

  • Just before serving, beat cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar and continue to beat until stiff peaks form. Spread the whipped cream over the cake. Top with strawberries, if desired.

Tips

Tip: To bring eggs to room temperature set them out on the counter for 15 minutes or submerge (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm (not hot) water for 5 minutes.

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 1 day; finish with Step 5 just before serving.

Equipment: 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 2-inch square each
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 26.8g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 19.7g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 49.8mg; vitamin a iu 332.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 22.5mcg; calcium 141mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 15.9mg; potassium 276.7mg; sodium 163.9mg; added sugar 15g.
Exchanges:

1 low-fat dairy, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch

Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Jackie St.Clair
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2017
This recipe was a hit! I really liked the reduced sugar and full flavor. Also I beat the eggs and sugar with a hand mixer and folded in the dry ingredients rather than using a stand mixer and the cake retained its fluffiness for those who don't use them;-) Read More
Breana Lai, M.P.H., R.D.
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2017
This lighter version of Tres Leches is so delicious! I like that it's not nearly as sweet as the original but still as moist. Read More
