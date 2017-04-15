Tres Leches Cake
Translating to three milks cake, Tres Leches Cake is a traditional Mexican sponge cake that's soaked in, you guessed it, three kinds of milk, for the ultimate moist, decadent cake. Think of it as a poke cake that we've lightened up with this easy recipe.
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To bring eggs to room temperature set them out on the counter for 15 minutes or submerge (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm (not hot) water for 5 minutes.
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 1 day; finish with Step 5 just before serving.
Equipment: 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 2-inch square each
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 26.8g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 19.7g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 49.8mg; vitamin a iu 332.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 22.5mcg; calcium 141mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 15.9mg; potassium 276.7mg; sodium 163.9mg; added sugar 15g.
Exchanges:
1 low-fat dairy, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch