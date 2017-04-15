Mexican Cornbread

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe takes cornbread to the next level with added spice from green chiles and cheesy Cheddar on top.

Stephanie Olson
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
9

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place an 8-inch cast-iron pan or 8-inch-square metal baking dish in the oven; preheat to 425 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Combine1/2 cup corn and egg in a food processor or blender and pulse until almost smooth. Add buttermilk, butter and honey (or sugar); pulse until combined. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients along with the remaining 1/2 cup corn and green chiles. Stir until just combined.

  • Carefully remove the pan from the oven and coat with cooking spray. Scrape the batter into the hot pan, spreading evenly. Top with cheese.

  • Bake the cornbread until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 15 to 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Tips

Tips: Whole-grain cornmeal (with the nutritious germ and fiber-rich bran left intact) is increasingly available in well-stocked supermarkets. Look for "whole grain" on the label. For this recipe, we recommend using fine or medium whole-grain cornmeal.

Equipment: 8-inch cast-iron pan or 8-inch-square metal baking dish

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 28.2g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 5.9g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 12.8mg; vitamin a iu 201.9IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; folate 15.1mcg; calcium 62.7mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 9.3mg; potassium 108.6mg; sodium 271.9mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate

Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/01/2021