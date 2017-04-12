Vidalia Onion & Cucumber Salad
For this old-fashioned Southern cucumber and onion salad, thin slices of cucumber and onion marinate just long enough to develop a touch of tanginess without any sharp bite. Serve with sweet dishes like barbecue to lend a refreshing balance.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2017
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
12 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 2.7g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 1.2g; vitamin a iu 120.7IU; vitamin c 4.5mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 15.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 101.6mg; sodium 184.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 vegetable