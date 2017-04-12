Vidalia Onion & Cucumber Salad

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

For this old-fashioned Southern cucumber and onion salad, thin slices of cucumber and onion marinate just long enough to develop a touch of tanginess without any sharp bite. Serve with sweet dishes like barbecue to lend a refreshing balance.

Virginia Willis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a vegetable peeler, shave off alternating strips of cucumber to create a striped effect. Thinly slice the cucumber and place in a bowl.

  • Cut the onion very thinly crosswise with a knife or mandoline. Add to the cucumber. Drizzle with vinegar. Add dill, salt and pepper and gently stir to combine. Let stand for 15 minutes to briefly marinate. Gently stir again before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
12 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 2.7g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 1.2g; vitamin a iu 120.7IU; vitamin c 4.5mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 15.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 101.6mg; sodium 184.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable

Reviews (3)

Reviews:
mslindaw
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2019
Wonderful light salad. I added a spritz of avocado oil, some slivers of red bell pepper and a half teaspoon of cane sugar to cut the vinegar. Delicious! Read More
Vicki66
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2017
Love this salad.. Read More
Gayle Anne
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2017
This is the perfect light summery salad. Try cutting the cucumber in ribbons for a little fun. Read More
FreshCilantro
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2021
I make this salad over and over again. Quick and delicious! Read More
