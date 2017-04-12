José Andrés's Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.

José Andrés
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2017

active:

active:
15 mins
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, garlic, oil, vinegar and salt in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours and up to 1 day.

  • Transfer the mixture to a blender and blend until smooth. Serve topped with a little olive oil and chopped vegetables, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate blended gazpacho for up to 3 days; stir well before serving.

