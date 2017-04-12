Pastrami-Spiced Beef with Sauerkraut-Broccoli Slaw

Pre-prepped veggies and sauerkraut are the secret to making this healthy dinner recipe super-fast. Find broccoli slaw mix in most supermarkets near the other coleslaw mixes, and refrigerated fresh sauerkraut near the hot dogs. If you have the time and want to make your own broccoli slaw, shred broccoli stems through the large holes of a box grater.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2017

40 mins
40 mins
4

  • Position racks in center and lower third of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Toss potatoes with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Roast on the center rack, stirring once, until tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine sauerkraut, yogurt and mayonnaise in the bowl. Add broccoli slaw and stir to combine. Set aside.

  • Heat coriander, fennel and mustard seeds in a medium skillet over medium heat until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Coarsely grind with a mortar and pestle or clean coffee grinder. Transfer to a bowl and add sugar, garlic powder and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Coat both sides of beef with the mixture.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook until browned on both sides, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer the pan to the lower oven rack and roast 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare. Serve the steak and potatoes with the slaw.

3 oz. steak, 1 cup slaw & 1 cup potatoes
429 calories; protein 30.2g; carbohydrates 42.3g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 5.9g; fat 16.5g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 72.4mg; vitamin a iu 1799.9IU; vitamin c 111mg; folate 42.9mcg; calcium 116.7mg; iron 5.6mg; magnesium 64.6mg; potassium 1108mg; sodium 578.5mg; added sugar 1g.
2 starch, 2 fat, 1 1/2 veg, 3 lean protein
