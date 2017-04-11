Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.

Sylvia Fountaine
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Lentils
Vegetables

Directions

  • To prepare lentils: Combine water, lentils, garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon coriander, cumin, allspice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and sumac (if using) in a medium pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Uncover and continue simmering until the liquid reduces slightly, about 5 minutes more. Drain. Stir in lemon juice and 1 teaspoon oil.

  • Meanwhile, to prepare vegetables: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add roasted root vegetables and cook, stirring often, until heated through, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in kale (or beet greens) and cook until just wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in coriander, pepper and salt.

  • Serve the vegetables over the lentils, topped with tahini (or yogurt). Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Tip

We like black beluga lentils or French green lentils instead of brown when we want lentils that hold their shape (instead of breaking down) when cooked. Look for them in natural-foods stores and some supermarkets.

Associated Recipe

Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
Generous 1 cup vegetables & 2/3 cup lentils
Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 49.7g; dietary fiber 13.9g; sugars 5.1g; fat 22.4g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 5939.4IU; vitamin c 35mg; folate 80.6mcg; calcium 114.1mg; iron 5.3mg; magnesium 44.8mg; potassium 465mg; sodium 346.1mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

4 fat, 2 1/2 starch, 2 lean protein, 1 vegetable
