Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables
One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful roasted root vegetables. Whip up this recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.
Are Root Vegetables Good for You?
Absolutely! There are numerous health benefits to eating root vegetables. Eating more vegetables is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to eat healthier. Adding nutrient-dense root vegetables to your diet can help you meet the recommended amount of vegetable servings a day. Our recipe for sheet pan roasted root vegetables includes carrots, parsnips, beets, red onion and sweet potato. This variety of vegetables helps you get the vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants your body needs for a healthy diet.
Should You Soak or Boil Root Vegetables before Roasting Them?
You don't need to soak or boil root vegetables before roasting them. Boiling dilutes the flavor and can leach nutrients from the vegetables into the liquid. Boiling will also give the vegetables a mushy, waterlogged texture. The best technique for roasting vegetables is to roast them at higher temperatures so that the natural sugars caramelize. The resulting veggies are browned and crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. For extra-crispy roasted vegetables, add some cornstarch.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
2 large rimmed baking sheets, parchment paper
To make ahead
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Facts
1 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 starch