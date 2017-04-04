Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

Mine took a full 30 minutes - with an extra five for the beets. Next time I'll put all the beets at one end of the pan so I can take everything else off and just pop them back in. Also, a kitchen disaster turned these from very good to great ... my oven quit. So the trays, all ready to go, were covered in plastic wrap and sat o/night in the fridge until oven was fixed next morning. I think the extra time sitting in oil, balsamic and herbs really added flavor. And the caramelization on the bottom of the veggies was fantastic.