Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful roasted root vegetables. Whip up this recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.

Sylvia Fountaine Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, April 2017; updated December 2022

20 mins
50 mins
8

Are Root Vegetables Good for You?

Absolutely! There are numerous health benefits to eating root vegetables. Eating more vegetables is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to eat healthier. Adding nutrient-dense root vegetables to your diet can help you meet the recommended amount of vegetable servings a day. Our recipe for sheet pan roasted root vegetables includes carrots, parsnips, beets, red onion and sweet potato. This variety of vegetables helps you get the vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants your body needs for a healthy diet.

Should You Soak or Boil Root Vegetables before Roasting Them?

You don't need to soak or boil root vegetables before roasting them. Boiling dilutes the flavor and can leach nutrients from the vegetables into the liquid. Boiling will also give the vegetables a mushy, waterlogged texture. The best technique for roasting vegetables is to roast them at higher temperatures so that the natural sugars caramelize. The resulting veggies are browned and crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. For extra-crispy roasted vegetables, add some cornstarch.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Cut carrots and parsnips into 1/2-inch-thick slices on a diagonal, then cut into half moons. Cut beets and onion into 1/2-inch-thick wedges. Cut sweet potato into 3/4-inch cubes. You should have about 12 cups raw vegetables.

  • Toss the vegetables with oil, vinegar, herbs, salt and pepper in a large bowl until well coated. Divide between the prepared baking sheets, spreading into a single layer.

  • Roast the vegetables, rotating the baking sheets top to bottom halfway through, until fork-tender, 30 to 40 minutes.

2 large rimmed baking sheets, parchment paper

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

1 cup
112 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 15.2g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 5.7g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 5767.3IU; vitamin c 11.6mg; folate 52.6mcg; calcium 34.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 361.6mg; sodium 202.5mg.
1 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 starch
