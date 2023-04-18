Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Dairy Recipes Healthy Cheese Recipes Parmesan Crisps 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review These crisps are terrific to float on top of Creamy Tomato Soup or Creamy Broccoli Soup for an extra kick of flavor. By Amanda Haas Published on April 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Oxmoor House Hands On Time: 5 mins Total Time: 33 mins Servings: 11 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ounces grated fresh Parmesan cheese (about 1/2 cup) ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Directions Preheat oven to 400°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon cheese by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Spread each mound to a 2-inch diameter. Sprinkle mounds with pepper. Bake at 400° for 6 to 8 minutes or until crisp and golden. Cool completely on baking sheet. Remove from baking sheet using a thin spatula. Kids Can Help: Let kids sprinkle the grated cheese onto the baking sheets. Source Cooking Light Real Family Food Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 31 Calories 2g Fat 0g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 11 Calories 31 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Cholesterol 6mg 2% Sodium 108mg 5% Calcium 78mg 6% Iron 0mg 1% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved