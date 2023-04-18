Parmesan Crisps

5.0
(1)
Add your rating & review

These crisps are terrific to float on top of Creamy Tomato Soup or Creamy Broccoli Soup for an extra kick of flavor.

By Amanda Haas
Published on April 18, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Parmesan Crisps
Photo: Oxmoor House
Hands On Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
33 mins
Servings:
11
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces grated fresh Parmesan cheese (about 1/2 cup)

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°.

  2. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon cheese by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Spread each mound to a 2-inch diameter. Sprinkle mounds with pepper. Bake at 400° for 6 to 8 minutes or until crisp and golden. Cool completely on baking sheet. Remove from baking sheet using a thin spatula.

  3. Kids Can Help: Let kids sprinkle the grated cheese onto the baking sheets.

Source

Cooking Light Real Family Food

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

31 Calories
2g Fat
0g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 11
Calories 31
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%
Protein 3g 6%
Total Fat 2g 3%
Saturated Fat 1g 6%
Cholesterol 6mg 2%
Sodium 108mg 5%
Calcium 78mg 6%
Iron 0mg 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
4-Ingredient Homemade Cheese Crackers on a cutting board
4-Ingredient Homemade Cheese Crackers
1 hrs 25 mins
a recipe photo of the Pavlova with Meyer Lemon Curd & Citrus Salad
Pavlova with Meyer Lemon Curd & Citrus Salad
3 hrs
a recipe photo of the Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Shortcake
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Cannoli Cookies served on a platter
Cannoli Cookies
3 hrs
a recipe photo of the Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 hrs
a recipe photo of the Garam Masala Almond Butter Breakfast Cookies
Garam Masala-Almond Butter Breakfast Cookies
40 mins
a recipe photo of the Coconut Macaroons
Coconut Macaroons
1 hrs 5 mins
a recipe image of the Pfeffernnuse
Pfeffernüsse (German Spice Cookies)
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies
Salted Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Chocolate Dipped Cardamon Cookies With Candied Grapefruit
Chocolate-Dipped Cardamom Cookies with Candied Grapefruit
3 hrs 20 mins
a recipe photo of the Almond Confetti Mandel Bread
Almond Confetti Mandel Bread
2 hrs 25 mins
a recipe photo of the Homemade Croutons
Homemade Croutons
45 mins
cranberry coconut trifle
Cranberry Coconut Trifle
6 hrs
soft pretzel bites
Soft Pretzel Bites with Popping Pepper Butter 
1 hrs 15 mins
Smash Burger
Smash Burgers
40 mins
Copy Cat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizzas
50 mins