Vegan Pancakes

Rating: 4.58 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2017

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Whisk milk, applesauce, oil, sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, add the wet ingredients and whisk just until combined. Resist overmixing--it will make the pancakes tough.

  • Let the batter sit, without stirring, for 10 to 15 minutes. (As the batter rests, the baking powder forms bubbles that create fluffy pancakes.)

  • Coat a large nonstick skillet or griddle with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Without stirring the batter, measure out pancakes using about 1/4 cup batter per pancake and pour into the pan (or onto the griddle). Cook until the edges are dry and you see bubbles on the surface, 2 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, 2 to 4 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining batter, coating the pan with cooking spray and reducing the heat as needed.

Tips

Make-Ahead Tip: The mixture of dry ingredients can be stored airtight for up to 1 month; the batter can be refrigerated for up to 1 day; cooked pancakes can be frozen airtight, in a single layer, for up to 3 months. Reheat in the microwave or oven.

Tip: White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 (4-inch) pancakes
Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 26.8g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 3.4g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 4.1g; vitamin a iu 128.1IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 6.4mcg; calcium 165.4mg; iron 4.5mg; magnesium 10.5mg; potassium 123.7mg; sodium 281mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 fat

Reviews (11)

Reviews:
Carla Benedict
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2019
I loved these pancakes. My daughter cannot eat diary and these were great. My son does not care for vegan foods loved them. They are very filling. Read More
Penelope Wall
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2017
I've been looking for an egg-free pancake recipe since my son is allergic. This is my go-to recipe from now on. Delicious! Read More
Rebecca Fox
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2019
Love these. My only problem is I can't get them to not cook completely flat. So it's more like a crispy treat. A delicious treat but certainly Not a pancake. Love when I can find recipes that the kids dig too. Thanks so much. Read More
ROBERTA FATUR
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2018
Tried this recipe without changing anything. It was good not great. Replaced coconut oil with olive oil and store applesauce with my homemade sugar free sauce. Now they are to my taste Great!! When making applesauce I add fresh lemon juice and apple pie spice. I use soymilk. allowing the batter to rest makes a big difference. I also cook for one so I took the extras around to my neighbors every one loved them no one could believe they were vegan.!! Thanx for sharing!raf Read More
wishuponadish@gmail.com
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2018
Didn't change a thing but am disappointed that my meal planner weighed in at 324 calories per two pancake serving. Will try to work with exchanging the higher caloric ingredients with better options. My normal regular pancakes are 350. Read More
Allyne Marriott
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2019
To cut down on the fat and calories I omitted the oil and added water instead. I also used 100% whole wheat flour. I made 16 pancakes 1/4 cup batter each. Now each pancake is only 61 calories 0.8g fat 10.8g carbs 2.2g protein. And 100% delicious! Read More
MZTechmom
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2017
WOW! The best pancakes Ive ever had. Been looking to adopt a vegan lifestyle and still be able to eat my beloved pancakes. Came across this recipe and it is hands-down way better than any box brand or sweet potatoe pancake in the world! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. Read More
Aurora
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2017
The taste is great but when I put all the ingredients into my diet app it came with a whopping 252 cals PER PANCAKE. So I don't know where the nutrional info comes from but I stick with the one my app gives me. I want to lose weight and then this could be the difference between gaining or losing weight. Read More
JANOWA
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2020
My whole wheat flour tasted a bit old but even so - this recipe was very good. The only change I made was to add a few gratings of fresh nutmeg. Read More
More Reviews
