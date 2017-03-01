Vegan Pancakes
Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2017
Make-Ahead Tip: The mixture of dry ingredients can be stored airtight for up to 1 month; the batter can be refrigerated for up to 1 day; cooked pancakes can be frozen airtight, in a single layer, for up to 3 months. Reheat in the microwave or oven.
Tip: White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour.
Serving Size: 2 (4-inch) pancakes
174 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 26.8g; dietary fiber 3.4g; sugars 3.4g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 4.1g; vitamin a iu 128.1IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 6.4mcg; calcium 165.4mg; iron 4.5mg; magnesium 10.5mg; potassium 123.7mg; sodium 281mg; added sugar 2g.
1 1/2 starch, 1 fat