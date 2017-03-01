Vegan Pancakes

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars I loved these pancakes. My daughter cannot eat diary and these were great. My son does not care for vegan foods loved them. They are very filling.

Rating: 5 stars I've been looking for an egg-free pancake recipe since my son is allergic. This is my go-to recipe from now on. Delicious!

Rating: 5 stars Love these. My only problem is I can't get them to not cook completely flat. So it's more like a crispy treat. A delicious treat but certainly Not a pancake. Love when I can find recipes that the kids dig too. Thanks so much.

Rating: 4 stars Tried this recipe without changing anything. It was good not great. Replaced coconut oil with olive oil and store applesauce with my homemade sugar free sauce. Now they are to my taste Great!! When making applesauce I add fresh lemon juice and apple pie spice. I use soymilk. allowing the batter to rest makes a big difference. I also cook for one so I took the extras around to my neighbors every one loved them no one could believe they were vegan.!! Thanx for sharing!raf

Rating: 3 stars Didn't change a thing but am disappointed that my meal planner weighed in at 324 calories per two pancake serving. Will try to work with exchanging the higher caloric ingredients with better options. My normal regular pancakes are 350.

Rating: 5 stars To cut down on the fat and calories I omitted the oil and added water instead. I also used 100% whole wheat flour. I made 16 pancakes 1/4 cup batter each. Now each pancake is only 61 calories 0.8g fat 10.8g carbs 2.2g protein. And 100% delicious!

Rating: 5 stars WOW! The best pancakes Ive ever had. Been looking to adopt a vegan lifestyle and still be able to eat my beloved pancakes. Came across this recipe and it is hands-down way better than any box brand or sweet potatoe pancake in the world! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.

Rating: 5 stars The taste is great but when I put all the ingredients into my diet app it came with a whopping 252 cals PER PANCAKE. So I don't know where the nutrional info comes from but I stick with the one my app gives me. I want to lose weight and then this could be the difference between gaining or losing weight.