Rhubarb Simple Syrup

Fresh rhubarb gives this easy simple-syrup recipe a bright and beautiful color. Try it topped with Champagne or prosecco for a quick cocktail.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine rhubarb, sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Split vanilla bean, scrape out the sticky black seeds with the tip of a small, sharp knife and add them and the pod to the pan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rhubarb is very soft, 15 to 25 minutes. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl, pressing on the rhubarb to extract all the syrup.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 tablespoon each
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 22.4g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 20.7g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 49.8IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; folate 3.4mcg; calcium 42.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 6.1mg; potassium 141.3mg; sodium 2.9mg; added sugar 20g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 other carbohydrate

Reviews

Penelope Wall
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2021
This was really delicious and a great way to use up rhubarb besides making dessert. Read More
