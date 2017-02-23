Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Meatballs

Turn classic chicken parm into meatballs with this easy load-and-go appetizer recipe with a cheesy surprise inside. Making meatballs for a party? Switch your crock pot to warm for serving all party long.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, February 2017; updated December 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Sauce
Meatballs

Directions

  • To prepare sauce: Combine tomatoes, onion, wine, garlic, basil, oregano and salt in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker.

  • To prepare meatballs: Combine ground chicken (or turkey), egg, Parmesan, breadcrumbs, basil, oregano, garlic powder and salt in a medium bowl. Pat 1 tablespoon of the seasoned meat into a disk and place a mozzarella ball in the center. Wrap the meat around the cheese and roll into a ball. Repeat with the remaining meat and cheese. Add the meatballs to the slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on High for 3 hours or on Low for 6 hours.

Equipment

5- to 6-quart slow cooker

Tip

Don't toss your stale bread! Make your own breadcrumbs. Trim off any tough crusts and tear or cut the bread into pieces. Process in a food processor until coarse or fine crumbs form. To make dry breadcrumbs, spread on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F until dry, about 10 to 15 minutes. Use right away or freeze in an airtight container for up to 6 months. Thaw before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 meatballs & 1/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 7.4g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 3.1g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 69.2mg; vitamin a iu 800.2IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 6.5mcg; calcium 113.4mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 17mg; potassium 505.8mg; sodium 277.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 lean protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat protein
